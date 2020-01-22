Milford Police Look to ID Suspect in Threatening, ISIS Messages

Milford police are trying to identify a man who they believe is behind messages that threatened police and referenced the ISIS.

Police on Wednesday released photos of a man they are looking for and said they believe he entered a common hallway of a River Street apartment complex Sunday and left threatening messages, including “ISIS we will kill cops!” and “Milford Police Stratford Police ISIS you got our guy in Shelton this is the beginning.”

Police said messages left on additional River Street buildings stated, “Declare war against police ha ha ha ha ha” and “ISIS will blow up the Milford police station run my prints pigs!! I’m smiling for the camera yes I am.”

Anyone who can identify the person in the photos asked to call Det. Rick Mahoney at 203-783-4727 or email rmahoney@milfordct.gov.