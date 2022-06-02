Milford Police Looking to Identify People in Connection to Large Fight at Walnut Beach

Milford Police are looking for your help identifying several people believed to be involved in a large fight that took place at Walnut Beach this weekend.

Some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said.

This comes after multiple fights broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

In response to what city officials called “overcrowding and unruly behavior,” additional parking restrictions will be in place for the Walnut Beach lots. City officials said “strengthened infrastructure” will be installed around the beach perimeter and new personnel assignments will be employed.

Milford Police will also be tracking social media posts promoting unauthorized, unpermitted events and city officials said the people who organize or participate in “illicit activities” will be prosecuted.

Officials are asking for your help identifying the people below:

Officers who were at the beach because large crowds were expected for the holiday tried to intervene, but they were overwhelmed by the crowd, officials said. Two police officers were pushed down and their body cameras were stolen, according to investigators. None of the officers were injured.

Anyone who recognizes any of the above individuals is asked to contact Officer Kish at 203-878-6551 or by email at kkish@milfordct.gov.

