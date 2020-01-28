Milford Police Officer Accused of Shooting Firearm Into the Air

A Milford police officer is accused of shooting a firearm into the air outside a local home on Monday night and is out of work on medical leave, police said.

Police said they responded to a home on Victory Crescent just after 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a possible domestic incident.

Peter Parks, who has been with the Milford Police Department for around 16 years, is accused of discharging a firearm into the air outside the home after an argument, according to police.

The 38-year-old Milford man has been charged with unlawful discharge and bond was set at $1,000. He is due in court on Feb. 25 and police said the chief will be revisiting his status.