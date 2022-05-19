Milford Police Officer Injured After Alleged Assault Incident: Officials

A Milford Police officer was injured Sunday after being pushed to the ground when allegedly trying to stop a Wallingford man from getting physical with Eli Tavern's security.

According to the Milford Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., a Milford police officer was called to Eli's Tavern located on 50 Daniel Street.

Authorities said the officer witnessed a 25-year-old Wallingford man getting physical and yelling at security. He then allegedly shoved an uninvolved man to the ground.

Officials said the officer yelled at the man to stop, which he then allegedly began running and swung at the officer. The officer tried to control him but was pushed across the street into the side of the police vehicle, knocking the door in.

The officer was then knocked to the ground and sustained injuries to both knees.

Eli's Tavern security and additional Milford Police officers were able to restrain the man and he was then taken into custody.

He is facing several charges, including assault of a police officer, interfering with police, breach of peace and criminal mischief.





