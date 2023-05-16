Milford

Milford Police Seek Witnesses to Weekend Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Milford Saturday.

According to police, a Chevy Trailblazer and a Kawasaki motorcycle were traveling in opposite directons on New Haven Avenue when they collided around 3:30 p.m.

The motorcycle operator, identified as 45-year-old Michael Esposito, died at the scene, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Milford police at (203) 878-4764.

This article tagged under:

Milford
