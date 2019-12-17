Milford Police Urge Residents Near Claudia Drive to Stay In Their Homes

Police are asking residents in the area of Claudia Drive in Milford to remain in their homes until police give the all-clear.

Police said it is connected to a shooting case in Bridgeport and that three suspects were spotted in a vehicle on Claudia Drive.

Witnesses said the three people took off running through woods, according to Milford police.

A Tweet from the police department said there is a heavy presence of Milford and Bridgeport police in the area.

Orange Police are also assisting with the investigation.

We are actively assisting the Milford Police on investigation in Milford near the Orange Town Line where a vehicle was abandoned. There is no further information at this time but if you something suspicious near the South Peck Lane area, please give us a call at 203-891-2130. — Orange, CT Police (@OrangePDCT) December 17, 2019

No additional information was immediately available.