Milford Police Urge Residents Near Claudia Drive to Stay In Their Homes

Police are asking residents in the area of Claudia Drive in Milford to remain in their homes until police give the all-clear.

Police said it is connected to a shooting case in Bridgeport and that three suspects were spotted in a vehicle on Claudia Drive.

Witnesses said the three people took off running through woods, according to Milford police.

A Tweet from the police department said there is a heavy presence of Milford and Bridgeport police in the area.

Orange Police are also assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

