Milford

Milford police warn of person pretending to be officer investigating counterfeit money

By Cailyn Blonstein

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Milford police are warning residents about a recent scam that left one restaurant out hundreds of dollars.

Police said someone called the Walnut Beach Creamery on Friday and said he was a lieutenant from the police department investigating counterfeit bills.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

During the call, investigators said the person on the phone asked suspicious questions about the business' cash, where it was located and how many people were working.

According to police, Cafe Atlantique later reported the same person calling their business. They were reportedly defrauded out of $780 after being instructed to wire the money.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives are investigating. If you receive a call like this, you're urged not to give any information and should call your local police.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us