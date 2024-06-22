Milford police warn of person pretending to be officer investigating counterfeit money

Milford police are warning residents about a recent scam that left one restaurant out hundreds of dollars.

Police said someone called the Walnut Beach Creamery on Friday and said he was a lieutenant from the police department investigating counterfeit bills.

During the call, investigators said the person on the phone asked suspicious questions about the business' cash, where it was located and how many people were working.

According to police, Cafe Atlantique later reported the same person calling their business. They were reportedly defrauded out of $780 after being instructed to wire the money.

Detectives are investigating. If you receive a call like this, you're urged not to give any information and should call your local police.