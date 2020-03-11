Milford School Closes for Rest of Week After Parent Reports Being Exposed to COVID-19

Lauralton Hall School in Milford is closed for the rest of the week after a parent reported being exposed to Coronavirus.

According to school officials, they learned the parent of a Lauralton student was exposed to COVID-19 and is now symptomatic.

Lauralton Hall Head of School Elizabeth Miller said the parent, who is a medical professional, was at work Wednesday and began to experience symptoms. The parent is now being monitored.

The Lauralton Hall student is not symptomatic, but since she was exposed, she is now self-quarantined, school officials added.

Lauralton Hall will be closed the remainder of the week, March 11-13, to all students, parents, and employees.

Learning for the students is set to continue online.