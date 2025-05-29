Milford Public Schools close to approving plan to improve aging school buildings

Milford Public Schools is planning on making significant changes to its aging school buildings.

Superintendent Anna Cutaia said the Milford Board of Education has been weighing different options as it relates to improving their school campuses.

“It is a renovation, build new and possibly a consolidation plan, so we’re thinking about all three of those things," Cutaia said.

She said they are getting ready to approve a conceptual plan that will then be assessed by a third party firm in order to inform the district of the best option.

“That concept right now that is in front of the community for feedback is the consideration of one high school, two middle schools and six elementary schools," Cutaia said.

Currently, Milford Public Schools has three high schools, three middle schools and eight elementary schools.

The superintendent added there is a contingency plan in the event that the current plan is not feasible.

“As part of the contingency plan, one of the other options is to keep Law and Foran High School and then ask the experts what would it cost to renovate so that these buildings will be sustainable for another 50 years to 75 years,” Cutaia said.

Sean Brennan, assistant superintendent of business and operations, said the district began these discussions about 20 months ago and have considered a variety of factors.

“Looking at some enrollment projections, looking at a facilities capacity and utilization study and then most recently looking at a facilities condition study,” Brennan said.

He added projections show student enrollment will stay the same and/or increase, which further adds to the need for a change in the facilities.

“One of the things to consider is no matter what the plan is moving forward, whether it's decided to keep the buildings the way they are, or build new or renovate, all these different options are going to cost millions of millions of dollars," Brennan said.

Cutaia said feedback from the community has been split.

“At this time, we’re hearing from both sides actually, moving forward with building new and consolidating, but also just keeping things the way they are," she said.

Milford’s Board of Education is scheduled to meet on June 2 to approve the conceptual plan.