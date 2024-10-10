Customer accused of robbing employee of Milford spa at knifepoint

Milford police have arrested a man who is accused of robbing a spa employee at knifepoint.

Police said they responded to Lynn Spa at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a robbery at knifepoint and the victim said a customer pulled a knife on her and demanded the employee’s phone, money and clothing.

The Detective Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.

A 42-year-old Stamford man who is accused of robbing the female victim, taking her phone and money was taken into custody around 10:26 p.m. and he was charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the fifth degree.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and taken to Milford Court on Oct. 7.

He remains in custody, according to online court records and he is due in court on Nov. 7.