Milford Teen Appears in Court in Connection to Killing of Shelton Teen at House Party

Emotions ran high outside a Milford courthouse Friday as a teenager accused of murder went before a judge.

Friends of Fairfield Prep lacrosse player James “Jimmy” McGrath began yelling at Raul Valle as he left court because they believe he made a gesture towards them.

Valle, 16, is accused of stabbing the 17-year-old to death in May at a house party in Shelton. He's been on house arrest after posting $2 million bond.

On Friday, the judge imposed new stipulations including no internet or cell phone. Outside court, McGrath's family thanked people for their support.

"It's been wonderful, the outpouring from our community, it's just amazing," Jimmy's father Kevin McGrath said.

Valle was supposed to enter a plea during Friday's hearing, but his attorney, Kevin Smith, asked for more time. Smith is an attorney at the Pattis and Smith law firm.

They declined to comment outside of court.

The family of James "Jimmy" McGrath, who was stabbed to death in a fight at a house party last month, is asking for calm and unity in the wake of his death.

He's due back in court in September.

