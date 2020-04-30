Milford

Milford Woman Accused of Impersonating Police Officer to Move Driver Blocking Beach

Milford police have arrested a woman who is accused of impersonating a police officer to try and get a driver who was blocking the entrance to Walnut Beach to move.

Police said they received a complaint on Tuesday and responded to the area of East Broadway, Viscount Drive and arrested 63-year-old Michelle Greenwood, of Milford.

They said she is accused of yelling at the operator of a disabled motor vehicle for blocking the entrance to Walnut Beach, falsely identified herself as an off-duty police sergeant, provided a fake badge number and told the driver that police were on the way to arrest her for blocking the entrance.

Greenwood was charged with impersonating a police officer and breach of peace.

She was released on a promise to appear on June 15.

