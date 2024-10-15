Military ceremony will honor 3 veterans whose cremains went unclaimed

Three veterans whose cremains went unclaimed will be honored with a military ceremony on Tuesday at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

PFC Mario Nello DeVito, U.S. Army 1945-47, is one of the three veterans to be honored. He died in Bristol in 2000 at the age of 72.

PVT James Dickinson, U.S. Army 1941-43, died in West Haven in 1998, at the age of 80.

SP5(T) Richard Robert Thurston, U.S. Army 1964-67, died in 2022 in Simsbury, at the age of 79.

Hearses will carry the three veterans’ cremains in a procession from the state Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill to Middletown for a ceremony with military honors.

The procession will begin at 10 a.m. and it will include a police and Connecticut Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle escort of the three hearses.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Lane in Middletown and the public is invited to attend.

Immediately following the ceremony, the urns will be carried steps away and placed in a columbarium.

This will be the tenth ceremony since 2009 when Connecticut established new protocols to identify unclaimed cremated remains of honorably discharged U.S. veterans in the state’s funeral homes with the goal of providing them a dignified burial with full military honors.

Honor Procession Route

This is the route for the honor procession: