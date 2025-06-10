Groton

Military families have joint baby shower in Groton

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

On Tuesday, 20 military families had a joint baby shower at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton.

“It’s very overwhelming, because you do have to buy a lot,” expecting mother Melinda Helner said. “It kind of takes off that burden of trying to figure out how I’m going to acquire everything.”

The annual celebration is part of a partnership with the nonprofit organization Operation Shower and the Travelers Championship. This is the 14th year having the event.

“Military life can be really isolating,” Operation Shower Chief Product Officer Lindsey Fletcher said. “These events are so important to be able to remind these families that they're not alone.”

The new and expecting moms got a variety of gifts including clothes, toys, diapers and a baby swing.

“It really means a lot to some of the service members,” U.S. Navy Officer Thomas Helner said. “Some of us don't have, you know, especially starting out, don’t get paid as much.”

While they left with cars full of gifts, many say the celebration was more than just a gift session.

“It means a lot,” Lily Aviles, who recently gave birth, said. “This is honestly the best support system we've had in any duty station we've been to. So, it's been the best.”

