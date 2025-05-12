Military veteran continues to serve the Torrington community decades after service

Military veteran Ron Gilbert has been working as a school bus aide in Torrington for the last five years.

“He’s a great example for pretty much anybody, the students, the other drivers,” said colleague and bus driver Alexandra Davis.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gilbert works for Student Transportation of America, focusing on kids with special needs by assisting with wheelchairs and tending to non-verbal children.

“It’s very rewarding because of the fact that you can see how much they progress, even though maybe sometimes people kind of give up on them,” said Gilbert.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Gilbert has dedicated his life to serving others. In 1965, he joined the Air Force serving as the crew chief on an F-100D fighter airplane. He later worked an aircraft mechanic.

“Wherever it went, I went and all I did was fix it,” he said.

Decades later, he still continues to serve his community. Since 1987, he and his wife have been foster parents. He estimates they’ve fostered between 150 and 200 kids, many with special needs. The couple has also adopted 10 kids.

“Without my wife, I would never be able to do it,” said Gilbert. “I just enjoy kids. I’ve always enjoyed kids. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be a foster parent.”

The 79-year-old says he’s still young at heart and plans to keep going.

“I’ve been involved with special needs kids for 40 years,” he said. “I’m not going to stop anytime soon.”