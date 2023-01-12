Milk Spill, Tanker Rollover Crash Closes Road in Woodstock

A tanker carrying milk has rolled over and is causing road closures in Woodstock.

Woodstock firefighters say Perrin Road is closed between Rocky Hill Road and Barber Road.

Fire crews said spilt milk is considered a hazardous material incident because it "causes a biological oxygen hazard when it breaks down into water."

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified of the incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No injuries were reported during the crash. Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.

It's unclear when the road will be reopened. No additional information was immediately available.