WOODSTOCK

Milk Spill, Tanker Rollover Crash Closes Road in Woodstock

By Angela Fortuna

police car
Getty Images

A tanker carrying milk has rolled over and is causing road closures in Woodstock.

Woodstock firefighters say Perrin Road is closed between Rocky Hill Road and Barber Road.

Fire crews said spilt milk is considered a hazardous material incident because it "causes a biological oxygen hazard when it breaks down into water."

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified of the incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No injuries were reported during the crash. Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.

It's unclear when the road will be reopened. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

WOODSTOCKcrash investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us