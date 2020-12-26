Millions Expected to Travel This Weekend Despite Warnings From Health Leaders

Millions of Americans are expected to travel throughout the weekend despite warnings from medical leaders.

On Saturday morning, lines began to form at the TSA check-in line at Bradley International Airport, just one day after Christmas. The post-Christmas rush comes as lots of people traveled to see loved ones and friends.

Tim Dinda and his girlfriend traveled for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So far what I've seen on the news and what I hear from other people, I feel pretty confident that it's safe," he said.

The couple said they already have plans in place for when they return to the state.

Health officials are urging people to use caution this holiday, by staying home.

"I'm going to get tested as soon as I get back on Sunday," said Dinda. "We're going to make an appointment."

Those steps are crucial for those hitting the roads or catching flights.

The state's travel advisory has a few requirements. First, all travelers coming from anywhere but New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island must fill out a travel health form, test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of entering the state, or quarantine for ten days.

Roberto Burgos said that being with family during the holidays is worth the risk as long as loved ones stay safe, get tested and wear a mask.

"Seeing everybody practicing social distancing is completely different," said Burgos. "I think there's a lot of joy when you're able to see them in person or be able to hold them in your arms."

This week, Bradley International Airport saw an increase in passengers for the first time since March. One reason for the uptick in traffic is due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bradley International Airport offers COVID-19 testing near the baggage claim area and in parking lot #3.