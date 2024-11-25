Millions in federal grant money coming to Connecticut in response to opioid crisis

It was announced on Monday that $7 million will come to western Connecticut to help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The money will go to Winsted, Watertown, Torrington, Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport.

It will be used to intervene and help people immediately when they are released from prison.

“What we know is that when people get out of jail, that is often when they are at the highest risk of overdose because they don’t immediately get connected to community health providers and don’t continue their medication assisted therapy,” said Sen. Chris Murphy.

The money will also be used to reach out to children whose parents suffer from addiction or have overdosed, as well as funding things like Narcan, drug test strips, and counseling services.