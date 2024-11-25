Connecticut

Millions in federal grant money coming to Connecticut in response to opioid crisis

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was announced on Monday that $7 million will come to western Connecticut to help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The money will go to Winsted, Watertown, Torrington, Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It will be used to intervene and help people immediately when they are released from prison.

“What we know is that when people get out of jail, that is often when they are at the highest risk of overdose because they don’t immediately get connected to community health providers and don’t continue their medication assisted therapy,” said Sen. Chris Murphy.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The money will also be used to reach out to children whose parents suffer from addiction or have overdosed, as well as funding things like Narcan, drug test strips, and counseling services.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us