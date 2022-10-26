Millions of Dollars Now Arriving in CT From Settlement With Opioid Distributors

Following a $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors, millions of dollars are now arriving in Connecticut to help combat the opioid crisis.

The state will receive approximately $300 million over the next 18 years through the settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General.

"This $26 billion recovery represents the second largest single multi-state cash settlement in history," said Attorney General William Tong. "It is important to note that the lion's share of this money is going to fund treatment, prevention, and addiction science."

According to the settlement, at least 85% of the funds must be used to help expand access to prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Approximately $11 million from the settlement arrived in Connecticut in June and $13.5 million is arriving now, the attorney general said. 15% of the settlement funds will go directly to cities and towns, with the remaining dollars going to the state.

A special committee on the state level will develop a plan for how to use the settlement funds.

“We want to try to find the programs that are most efficacious most successful, and have a proven strategy," Tong said.

Tong highlighted the work happening in New London by members of the city's Overdose Action Team and New London County CARES.

NLC CARES, Coordinated Access Resources Engagement and Support, launched in 2018 in response to a growing number of overdoses in the region.

NLC CARES is a collaboration between the Ledge Light Health District (LLHD), Alliance for Living and the City of New London. A team of navigators, who have lived experience, form a cornerstone of the project.

"People who are there to walk alongside you, to help open doors, and to provide connections to things that you are looking to access," said Jennifer Muggeo, deputy director of health for the LLHD.

​According to its website, NLC CARES navigators focus on developing relationships, providing non-judgmental support, and educating people on how to use safer and address overdose.

“We are going to support you. Our goal is to keep you alive until you get to where you want to be," said Trish Rios, a navigator for NLC CARES.

​Settlement funds given to the City of New London have already supported the purchase of Naloxone. As more funding comes in, members of NLC CARES said they are eager to put it to work.

Work is underway on the state level to form the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee.