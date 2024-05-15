Mini Nurse Academy introduces students to the field of nursing

There is a special graduation ceremony in Hartford on Thursday for some of the youngest nurses in training. The Mini Nurse Academy aims to attract kids to the field of nursing at a young age.

Looking sharp in tiny white coats, the cohort of kids steps into graduation with minds sharpened by a new knowledge of nursing.

“The kids were actually able to learn that nursing has a lot of different aspects to it. So we hope that this will encourage them to become a nurse,” Marlene Harris with Northern CT Black Nurses Association said.

A dozen Hartford students completed a 9-week Mini Nurse Academy, created by the National Black Nurses Association.

“They've already asked us, 'can we come back? Why do we have to leave now?'” Harris said.

The students, in grades 3 through 6, are the second group from Global Communications Academy in Hartford to go through the training.

“We have retired nurses, nurse practitioners, some that are currently working as nurses, and they bring their expertise to the Mini Nurse Academy, which is great,” Harris said.

A training session starts with some exercise and healthy snacks, before the kids dive into the three modules of the program.

The first is on the history of nursing. The second portion of the program focus on social determinants of health and covers topics like heart disease and diabetes. This section also includes hands-on learning in performing CPR, taking a pulse and measuring blood pressure.

The third module outlines how to put together a research proposal.

“The motto of the program, which I think is so important, is a child educated is a family elevated,” Harris said.

Harris, one of the Mini Nurse Academy educators from Hartford HealthCare, said that model aims to evoke change for multiple generations.

“The sooner that we start to educate our young students about the career of nursing, it's not only the child, but it's the family,” Harris said. “So we hope that through the introduction of nursing, and they'll choose the career of nursing, that this will encourage the family to increase their education as well.”

Harris said she was personally inspired to become a nurse as just a young girl herself.

“My earliest inspiration to become a nurse, along with my aunt, was a character on TV, Diahann Carrol, Julia,” she said. “I remember seeing this beautiful African--American nurse with a white uniform on, and I just thought, 'I think I want to be a nurse.'”

Now giving back, she hopes expanding diversity within the nursing workforce may just start with a “mini” academy, that makes a big impact.

“If they see people that look like them, it hopefully will encourage them to pursue the career of nursing. And right now in nursing, we are very sorely lacking in minority nurses,” Harris said. “We're just encouraged that they'll hopefully continue and choose a career of nursing, and we hope that we will be able to support them throughout their journey.”