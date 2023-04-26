Minor Arrested After String of Car, Purse Thefts in Wallingford

A minor has been arrested in connection to a string of purse thefts that happened in Wallingford Wednesday morning.

The police department said they notified of three purse snatching incidents involving multiple minors that were wearing masks and driving a stolen car.

The first theft happened on South Whittlesey Avenue at about 10:25 a.m. Officers said three minors wearing dark clothing tried to steal cars in the parking lot. One of the cars was damaged in the process, police said.

About five minutes later, a second theft happened at Sunoco on North Colony Road. Police said three minors took a purse for an unoccupied car and fled.

A third theft happened at about 11:20 a.m. at Pit Stop Gas Station on Woodhouse Road. Police said minors matching the same description tried to steal someone's purse from their car, dragged the victim approximately 20 feet and fled.

The minors were driving a stolen silver Hyundai sedan, which was used to steal another vehicle in North Haven after the thefts, according to police.

The Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force located and tracked both stolen cars to New Haven. Stop sticks were deployed after locating the Hyundai, and one of the minors fled from officers but was ultimately taken into custody.

The other stolen vehicle was found unoccupied nearby. The other two minors weren't located.

The minor faces charges including larceny, interfering with an officer, burglary, reckless endangerment and more. He was issued a juvenile summons with a court date of April 27.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallingford Police at 203-294-2800.