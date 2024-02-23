Southbury

Minor arrested for allegedly threatening people with razor blade in Southbury

By Lia Holmes

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A minor was arrested for allegedly threatening two other youths with a razor blade at a McDonald's in Southbury on Monday evening, authorities said.

Southbury officers were dispatched to McDonald's at 100 Main Street North following reports of a disturbance.

According to the minors, while at McDonald's with friends, the suspect arrived and made inappropriate comments towards their acquaintances.

When one of the victims confronted the suspect about his remarks, he allegedly turned aggressive and threatened them with a razor blade, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One of the victims reported a minor injury from the razor. The minors fled the restaurant as the suspect walked away.

At around 10 p.m., officers located the suspect at his home. He admitted to threatening the victims, but denied carrying a razor. He had previously been banned from McDonald's premises.

The suspect faces charges including criminal trespassing and threatening. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Local

Branford 1 hour ago

Former UConn employee is arrested for alleged sex assault: police

Waterbury 1 hour ago

Man receives 30-year sentence for fatal 2021 shooting

This investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Southbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us