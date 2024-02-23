Minor arrested for allegedly threatening people with razor blade in Southbury

A minor was arrested for allegedly threatening two other youths with a razor blade at a McDonald's in Southbury on Monday evening, authorities said.

Southbury officers were dispatched to McDonald's at 100 Main Street North following reports of a disturbance.

According to the minors, while at McDonald's with friends, the suspect arrived and made inappropriate comments towards their acquaintances.

When one of the victims confronted the suspect about his remarks, he allegedly turned aggressive and threatened them with a razor blade, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One of the victims reported a minor injury from the razor. The minors fled the restaurant as the suspect walked away.

At around 10 p.m., officers located the suspect at his home. He admitted to threatening the victims, but denied carrying a razor. He had previously been banned from McDonald's premises.

The suspect faces charges including criminal trespassing and threatening. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

This investigation is ongoing.