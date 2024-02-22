Minor arrested for calling in several fake threats across Stamford: police

A minor is facing charges after allegedly calling in numerous fake threats over the span of several months in Stamford.

The police department said the minor, from Maryland, is accused of swatting, resulting in a massive police presence to several incidents across Stamford.

Following a five-month-long investigation, police arrested a minor that allegedly called in false bomb threats, active shooter situations, home invasions and more.

On Sept. 30, officers were called to a home on Southfield Avenue for a reported bomb threat. Similar calls were made in the coming months, and police said they responded to a total of five swatting incidents at the home.

Police said the calls included active shooter threats, an explosive hidden at Stamford High School and more. The high school was placed in lockdown five times because of the swatting calls.

According to authorities, none of the threats were credible. However, the incidents required massive responses including the town's bomb squad, K9 units, plain clothes units, firefighters and emergency personnel.

Police believe the swatting calls stemmed from an online gaming feud between minors.

The minor arrested faces charges including seven counts of threatening and conspiracy at threatening. They also face 11 counts of misuse of the emergency 911 system and falsely reporting an incident.