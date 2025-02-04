Minor arrested after hiding in occupied home following stolen car crash in Orange

A minor has been arrested after hiding out from police in an occupied home following a stolen car crash in Orange on Tuesday.

Orange police said they were notified that a car stolen out of Derby went through a traffic light on Derby Avenue and collided with another car.

The driver of the car that was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said two people, including at least one minor, hopped out of the car and took off into the woods. Police searched for the suspects for four hours.

Orange police said they learned that one of the suspects had broke into two single-family homes in town while trying to hide from officers. They were found behind a couch in one of the homes and were taken into custody, police said.

The police department is still looking for the other suspect. No additional information was immediately available.