Minor accused of assaulting child in Westbrook faces attempted murder charge: police

A minor is accused of assaulting another child in Westbrook and causing serious injuries on Friday night and he faces an attempted murder charge, according to state police.

State troopers responded to Boston Post Road in Westbrook around 8:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that a child was injured child and found a boy with serious injuries, state police said. LifeStar responded and flew him to an area hospital.

Security video showed a minor assaulting the victim, then running off, according to state police.

The Central District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene and several K9s, a bloodhound and the state police drone unit were brought in to search for a suspect.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was taken into custody, brought to a hospital for a medical evaluation and remains in custody, state police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with criminal attempt to commit murder, state police said.

They are not releasing any additional information because of the ages of the victim and suspect.