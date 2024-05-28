Westbrook

Minor accused of assaulting child in Westbrook faces attempted murder charge: police

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A minor is accused of assaulting another child in Westbrook and causing serious injuries on Friday night and he faces an attempted murder charge, according to state police.

State troopers responded to Boston Post Road in Westbrook around 8:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that a child was injured child and found a boy with serious injuries, state police said. LifeStar responded and flew him to an area hospital.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Security video showed a minor assaulting the victim, then running off, according to state police.

The Central District Major Crime Squad responded to the scene and several K9s, a bloodhound and the state police drone unit were brought in to search for a suspect.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was taken into custody, brought to a hospital for a medical evaluation and remains in custody, state police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with criminal attempt to commit murder, state police said.

They are not releasing any additional information because of the ages of the victim and suspect.

Local

Newington 12 mins ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Newington

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Several people shot in Bridgeport within hours during holiday weekend

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Westbrook
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us