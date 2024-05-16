Minor taken to hospital after car and bike collide in New London

A minor was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a bike in New London on Thursday evening.

The police department responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Ashcraft Road just after 3 p.m.

A car and bike collided, and the minor on the bike was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.