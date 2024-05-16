New London

Minor taken to hospital after car and bike collide in New London

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A minor was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a bike in New London on Thursday evening.

The police department responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Ashcraft Road just after 3 p.m.

A car and bike collided, and the minor on the bike was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-1481. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us