Minor injured in Bristol shooting was targeted: police

A minor who was injured in a shooting in Bristol on Friday night was targeted, according to police.

Officers were notified about a gunshot victim who had been dropped off at a local hospital.

The minor was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Bristol and was a targeted attack.

Several crime scenes were identified and processed for evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (860) 584-3011.

