Minor injured in Bristol shooting was targeted: police

A minor who was injured in a shooting in Bristol on Friday night was targeted, according to police.

Officers were notified about a gunshot victim who had been dropped off at a local hospital.

The minor was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Bristol and was a targeted attack.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Several crime scenes were identified and processed for evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (860) 584-3011.