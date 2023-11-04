Minor injured in drive-by shooting in New Haven

A minor was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday afternoon in New Haven.

The passenger in a moving vehicle reportedly fired the gun, officials said.

The victim was taken to the Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

New Haven Police Department is currently investigating the incident. As of now, there's no indication of who was driving the vehicle or the identity of the passenger.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene, as well as spoken to witnesses.

Officers ask anyone who has details about the crime to contact them at 203-946-6304 or at their anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).