Minor injured in New Haven shooting

By Cailyn Blonstein

A minor is recovering after being injured in a shooting in New Haven on Friday night.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire on Goffe Street around 6:45 p.m. It was reported that someone had been shot.

According to police, a minor was found in the middle of Goffe Street park. He had been shot in the left foot.

The minor was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

