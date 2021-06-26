Minor Injured in Pedestrian Crash in Old Lyme

Connecticut state police said a minor was injured during a pedestrian crash in Old Lyme Saturday evening.

Troopers were dispatched to the accident in the area of Shore Road at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the minor injured during the crash was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad was requested to the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.