One person has minor injuries after a vehicle overturned in Simsbury on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle overturned on Route 167, also known as Bushy Hill Road, between Bushy Hill Lane and Fernwood Road.

Route 167 (Bushy Hill Rd) in Simsbury between Bushy Hill Ln (Simsbury Commons) and Fernwood Rd is temporarily closed due to a one car crash. Police, Fire and Ambulance are on scene. Minor injuries for the single occupant. pic.twitter.com/uXH9GgxcF7 — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) June 7, 2022

Police said one person was in the car and has minor injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.