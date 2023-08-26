Minor injuries reported in head-on crash in Somers

Minor injuries have been reported after a head-on crash in Somers overnight.
State police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of Main Street and Gulf Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.
According to authorities, minor injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
