Somers

Minor injuries reported in head-on crash in Somers

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Minor injuries have been reported after a head-on crash in Somers overnight.

State police said two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of Main Street and Gulf Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

According to authorities, minor injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

