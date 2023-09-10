Minor shot near Printers Lane in New Haven

Police are investigating after a minor was shot near Printers Lane in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers received a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Yale New Haven Hospital around 4:30 a.m.

Medical personnel said the minor was in stable condition after being shot in the abdomen. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

According to police, the minor said he was shot in the area of Printers Lane and then walked to the hospital. He couldn't provide details about the person who shot him.

During a canvass of the area, authorities said multiple fired cartridge casings were found near Printers Lane and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. ShotSpotter also activated for gunshots in the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.