Minor Stabbed During Fight at East Haven Elementary School

A minor was stabbed during a fight at an East Haven elementary school Tuesday night and police are actively investigating the incident.

The police department said they were called to Tuttle Elementary School for a reported altercation between several people. Responding officers determined that a minor was assaulted by a knife during a fight.

The minor was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent of their injures remains unknown at this time.

The fight happened outside of the school in a courtyard area after school hours, according to police.

Authorities said everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at all East Haven schools on Wednesday, according to police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.