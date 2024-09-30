Minors accused of attempting to carjack someone in New Britain

Two minors who are accused of attempting to carjack someone in New Britain over the weekend have been arrested.

Newington police responded to a report of a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Carr Avenue and John Street on Sunday around 5:20 p.m. It was reported that an unoccupied, stolen vehicle was pushed by minors through a fence and into a building.

While investigating the crash, police said a Newington officer was flagged down by someone who said two minors on a scooter had just attempted to carjack him.

According to police, the victim pointed to the minors on the scooter who were still in the area. Both were taken into custody.

One minor was charged with interfering with an officer, engaging in a police pursuit and operating a motor vehicle without a license while the other minor was charged with interfering with an officer. Both were released to their legal guardians.

Authorities said the carjacking attempt was determined to have happened in New Britain. No weapons were reported.

The initial crash remains under investigation. The attempted carjacking is being investigated by New Britain Police.