Minors arrested after crashing stolen car in Killingly: police

Three minors have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car in Killingly over the weekend.

State police said they responded to a crash in the area of Main Street and Westcott Road just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said a gray Subaru Crosstrek, which was reported stolen, fled the scene and later crashed into a tree on Hartford Pike.

A witness told troopers that the Subaru was passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner, nearly causing several accidents.

Three minors were seen running from the stolen car and into a nearby wooded area.

A police K9 tracked down the suspects and they were all taken into custody, according to police.

All three minors face charges including evading responsibility with property damage, larceny, criminal mischief and interfering with an officer.

The driver of the stolen car also faces charges including unsafe passing, following too closely, operating a motor vehicle without a license and more.

The minors have since been released into their parents' custody.