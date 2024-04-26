Minors arrested for apparent role in fire that destroyed Eastford church

Authorities have arrested two minors accused of intentionally starting a fire that destroyed a beloved church in Eastford last year.

Firefighters from several towns battled a blaze at the Congregational Church of Eastford on April 23, 2023.

Despite their efforts, the church, which was built in 1829, was destroyed. The fire on Church Road broke out around 3 a.m.

Detectives from several police agencies determined that two suspects were responsible for setting the fire in Eastford, as well as setting other fires and partaking in other crimes in the surrounding area.

Officers determined that a fire at Camp Nahaco in Woodstock appeared to be connected, as well as two other church break-ins in the area.

Troopers saw a vehicle flee the scene of the Camp Nahaco fire, but a police pursuit was stopped because of bad weather conditions.

Shortly after the incident, two suspects were developed and officers placed a GPS tracker on one of their vehicles.

At the end of April, two minors were taken into custody by South Windsor police, and they fully confessed during questioning, according to police.

Several months after being sent to a juvenile detention center, one of the minors was charged with first-degree arson, burglary, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

The second minor involved was arrested a few weeks later on Sept. 27, and she was charged with conspiracy to commit arson, burglary, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment in connection to the Eastford church fire, police said.

Both minors also face charges for their crimes in South Windsor, the Woodstock fire and a burglary at Ashford Church.

The girl was released into the custody of her parents. The investigation remains ongoing.