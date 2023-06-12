Minors arrested for suspected jewelry theft in Manchester

Multiple minors were arrested in connection to a suspected jewelry theft at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, police said.

The police department said officers were called to Macy's inside the mall on Buckland Hills Drive for a reported burglary. A loss prevention officer saw three masked individuals take jewelry from a display and fill up their backpacks with merchandise, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they chased after two minors and both were taken into custody. Police said the third suspect was allegedly hiding in the store.

A K9 team responded and officers established a perimeter, ultimately finding the suspect and taking him into custody, according to police.

The three minors face charges including third-degree burglary, trespassing, larceny, interfering with police and more. Two of the suspects also face additional charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers recovered approximately $7,800 in merchandise that the minors tried to steal. All three suspects were transported to the juvenile detention center.