Missing 70-year-old found dead in Bridgeport

A 70-year-old woman that was reported missing a few days ago has been found dead in Bridgeport, according to police.

Authorities said Veronica Young was reported missing by family members on Dec. 16. She was last seen on video in downtown Bridgeport late Friday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was issued and on Tuesday morning, officers found a body, later identified as Young, at 10 Barnum Dyke in Bridgeport.

She was identified by family members. Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

"On behalf of Chief Porter and the Bridgeport Police Department, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Young," Captain Kevin Gillerman said in a statement.

The police department said they are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.