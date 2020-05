Norwalk police are trying to locate a missing 71-year-old man.

Police said Eugene Francis Mensching Jr. walked away from his home in Silvermine this morning. He is considered endangered and authorities have issued a Silver Alert.

Mensching is 5-foot-9 with white hair and glasses, last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue vest.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-854-3071 or call 911.