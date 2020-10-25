Missing 84-Year-Old Bridgeport Woman With Alzheimer's Found After Week-Long Search

An 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was last seen in Bridgeport last weekend has been found after a week-long search.

Police said Teresa Zangrilli was found on Sunday and she was transported to the hospital. It's unclear if Zangrilli was injured when she was found.

Authorities said they expect to have more details about Zangrilli's disappearance after paramedics assess her. She suffers from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, police previously said.

Zangrilli was reported missing on Monday after she was last seen last Sunday. Investigators said she was last seen last Sunday around 4 p.m. near the Marshall's sign next to the Price Rite on Upper Main Street.

On Wednesday, police expanded their search for Zangrilli to include the entire city of Bridgeport and on Thursday, helicopters joined the search.

Helicopters searched the area of Elton Rogers Park and the woods north of Trumbull Mall on Thursday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was previously issued for Zangrilli and has been resolved.

Authorities did not release details about where Zangrilli was found.