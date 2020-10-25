Bridgeport

Missing 84-Year-Old Bridgeport Woman With Alzheimer's Found After Week-Long Search

Bridgeport Police

An 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was last seen in Bridgeport last weekend has been found after a week-long search.

Police said Teresa Zangrilli was found on Sunday and she was transported to the hospital. It's unclear if Zangrilli was injured when she was found.

Authorities said they expect to have more details about Zangrilli's disappearance after paramedics assess her. She suffers from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, police previously said.

Local

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Man Dies After Being Struck by Evading Vehicle in Waterbury

first alert weather 6 hours ago

A Cool End to the Weekend, Showers to Start the Week

Zangrilli was reported missing on Monday after she was last seen last Sunday. Investigators said she was last seen last Sunday around 4 p.m. near the Marshall's sign next to the Price Rite on Upper Main Street.

On Wednesday, police expanded their search for Zangrilli to include the entire city of Bridgeport and on Thursday, helicopters joined the search.

Helicopters searched the area of Elton Rogers Park and the woods north of Trumbull Mall on Thursday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was previously issued for Zangrilli and has been resolved.

Authorities did not release details about where Zangrilli was found.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportsilver alertmissing person
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us