missing child

MISSING CHILD: 3-Year-Old Reported Missing From New Haven, Hasn't Been Seen Since 2019: CSP

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old boy who is missing from New Haven and officials said he hasn't been seen in more than two years.

Troopers said Mohamed Seck and his mom, 42-year-old Mariama Babacar, have not been seen since June 14, 2019.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The Silver Alert for Seck was issued on Tuesday.

Seck is described as having black hair and brown eyes. State police said he is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. Authorities did not provide a photo of Seck.

Local

New Connecticut laws 16 mins ago

Several New Laws Go Into Effect in Connecticut Friday

Chester 46 mins ago

Police Investigation Closes Part of State Forest in Chester

It's unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police at (203) 946-6316.

This article tagged under:

missing childnew havensilver alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us