MISSING CHILD: 3-Year-Old Reported Missing From New Haven, Hasn't Been Seen Since 2019: CSP

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old boy who is missing from New Haven and officials said he hasn't been seen in more than two years.

Troopers said Mohamed Seck and his mom, 42-year-old Mariama Babacar, have not been seen since June 14, 2019.

The Silver Alert for Seck was issued on Tuesday.

Seck is described as having black hair and brown eyes. State police said he is 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. Authorities did not provide a photo of Seck.

It's unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police at (203) 946-6316.