Connecticut State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a boy who is missing from Wallingford.

Troopers said Khatib Nassim is 7 years old and has been missing since Saturday.

It's unknown what Nassim was wearing when he was last seen.

Nassim has brown hair and brown eyes and is 4-foot 9-inches tall. He weighs 70 pounds.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Nassim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wallingford Police Department at (203) 294-2800.