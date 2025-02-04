Waterford

Missing dog reunited with owners after wandering into Waterford Police Department

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control

A dog that had been missing was happily reunited with her owners after wandering into the Waterford Police Department lobby on Tuesday.

Animal control said Comet had been on the run for a week and turned herself into the police department lobby.

She was reportedly found to have some injuries. Officials did not say if the injuries were serious.

Comet enjoyed back scratches and belly rubs from multiple people in the police department before being reunited with her owners.

It was a happy reunion filled with hugs and tail wags.

