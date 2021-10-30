north haven

MISSING MAN: 82-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From North Haven

CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man who is missing from North Haven.

Troopers said Clifford Stowe has been missing since Saturday and is believed to be driving a grey 2012 Nissan Altima with a Connecticut license plate of 7AUJM3.

Stowe is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. Authorities did not provide a photo of Stowe.

Anyone with any information about Stowe's whereabouts is asked to contact North Haven Police at (203) 239-1616.

