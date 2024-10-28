Simsbury

Missing man found dead at Talcott Mountain State Park

By Angela Fortuna

talcott-mountain
NBC Connecticut

A man in his 50s was found dead at Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury over the weekend, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Authorities said they responded to the park for a report of a missing person Friday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Several police and fire agencies conducted a search until 11:30 p.m. The search resumed Saturday morning.

Crews found a man dead during their search. He has been identified as 53-year-old Nicholas Lara, of Enfield.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

DEEP officials are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Simsbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us