Missing man found dead at Talcott Mountain State Park

A man in his 50s was found dead at Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury over the weekend, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Authorities said they responded to the park for a report of a missing person Friday.

Several police and fire agencies conducted a search until 11:30 p.m. The search resumed Saturday morning.

Crews found a man dead during their search. He has been identified as 53-year-old Nicholas Lara, of Enfield.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

DEEP officials are investigating.