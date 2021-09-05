silver alert

MISSING MAN: Officials Look For 85-Year-Old Missing From Portland

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old man out of Portland.

Connecticut state police said Donald Orend was last seen on Sept. 5 and is believed to be driving a 2003 gray Toyota Camry with CT registration 382XTV.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt with fish on it and tan pants, authorities said.

Orend has grey hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Orend's whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.

