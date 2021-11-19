silver alert

MISSING MAN: Silver Alert Issued For 81-Year-Old Missing Out of Bristol

Bristol Police Department

An 81-year-old man has been reported missing out of Bristol and police are looking for your help finding him.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Stefan Spiak, who was last seen Thursday morning. Police said he possibly used public transportation.

Spiak speaks with a heavy Polish accent, officials said. He may be confused about the date or his location.

He was last seen wearing green pants, a gray button-down shirt, black shoes, and a brown vest.

Anyone with information on Spiak's whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-584-3011.

