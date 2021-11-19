MISSING MAN: Silver Alert Issued For 81-Year-Old Missing Out of Bristol

An 81-year-old man has been reported missing out of Bristol and police are looking for your help finding him.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Stefan Spiak, who was last seen Thursday morning. Police said he possibly used public transportation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Spiak speaks with a heavy Polish accent, officials said. He may be confused about the date or his location.

He was last seen wearing green pants, a gray button-down shirt, black shoes, and a brown vest.

Anyone with information on Spiak's whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-584-3011.