Missing man's body recovered from Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott

An abandoned kayak prompted a search for a person in the Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott last week and on Sunday, a body was recovered.
Police responded to the reservoir around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a tipped over, abandoned kayak in the water.
A dive team was called in and searched in the water until 9:15 p.m., according to police. No one was found. The search continued on Thursday and later became a recovery.
According to police, a man's body was recovered by firefighters on Sunday around 7 a.m. The man had been reported missing in Bristol on Wednesday, police added.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.