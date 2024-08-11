Wolcott

Missing man's body recovered from Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott

Wolcott Police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

An abandoned kayak prompted a search for a person in the Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott last week and on Sunday, a body was recovered.

Police responded to the reservoir around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a tipped over, abandoned kayak in the water.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A dive team was called in and searched in the water until 9:15 p.m., according to police. No one was found. The search continued on Thursday and later became a recovery.

According to police, a man's body was recovered by firefighters on Sunday around 7 a.m. The man had been reported missing in Bristol on Wednesday, police added.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Wolcott
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us