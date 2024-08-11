Missing man's body recovered from Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott

An abandoned kayak prompted a search for a person in the Scoville Reservoir in Wolcott last week and on Sunday, a body was recovered.

Police responded to the reservoir around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a tipped over, abandoned kayak in the water.

A dive team was called in and searched in the water until 9:15 p.m., according to police. No one was found. The search continued on Thursday and later became a recovery.

According to police, a man's body was recovered by firefighters on Sunday around 7 a.m. The man had been reported missing in Bristol on Wednesday, police added.