Missing Person Investigation Underway in Stamford

An active missing person investigation is underway in Stamford for a 28-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Police said 28-year-old Shin Maeno was last seen walking in the West Redding area of Long Ridge Road/Simpaug Turnpike near the post office at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Maeno was reported missing on Thursday at approximately 12:20 p.m. by his wife and a coworker. According to police, Maeno had been seen leaving the coworker's friend's apartment around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said Maeno had a disagreement with his wife and seemed upset. Maeno told his coworker he would work from home for the rest of the day, but never returned home, they added.

On Friday, police said they found Maeno's vehicle parked at the West Redding Railroad Station around 10 a.m. The vehicle was unoccupied. Stamford, Redding and MTA Police conducted an extensive search of the area, which investigators said is heavily wooded, and did not find Maeno.

Maeno is described as a man who is approximately 5-foot 3-inches tall and 130 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black Vans sneakers while carrying a briefcase.

Anyone who may have spotted Maeno or anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Stamford Police at (203) 977-4444 or Captain Hohn at (203) 977-5645.